Bigbom Market Capitalization Tops $144,265.12 (BBO)

Bigbom (CURRENCY:BBO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Bigbom has a total market capitalization of $144,265.12 and $59,974.00 worth of Bigbom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bigbom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Bigbom has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bigbom alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00040345 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.28 or 0.00190204 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $57.09 or 0.00088803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Bigbom Profile

BBO is a coin. Bigbom’s total supply is 1,993,751,537 coins and its circulating supply is 335,947,891 coins. The Reddit community for Bigbom is /r/Bigbom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bigbom’s official Twitter account is @bigbomglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bigbom is bigbom.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bigbom is a project that aims to develop a decentralized advertising marketplace both for publishers and advertisers. The Bigbom ecosystem is based on the Ethereum blockchain (employing smart contracting) and decentralized system architecture. Advertisers will be able to use the Bigbom platform to devise marketing campaigns, manage them and maximize income whilst staying within budget limits. All processes will be performed in line with market pricing based on the bid-ask principle, where both parties can bid. Corresponding advertising platforms (mainly through API) will also be able to participate in the marketplace. BBO is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the marketplace. “

Buying and Selling Bigbom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bigbom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bigbom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bigbom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bigbom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bigbom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.