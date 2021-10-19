Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 10,000 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.38, for a total transaction of $2,973,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rene A. Lacerte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.28, for a total transaction of $2,882,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Rene A. Lacerte sold 4,888 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $1,354,220.40.

BILL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,262. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.19 and a 52 week high of $308.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.27 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $262.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.67.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILL shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 486.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 7.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,315,000 after buying an additional 50,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 3.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,419,000 after buying an additional 11,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

