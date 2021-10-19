Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Bora Chung Sells 8,855 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total value of $2,636,930.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bill.com alerts:

On Thursday, September 16th, Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total value of $10,078,892.10.

On Monday, August 30th, Bora Chung sold 799 shares of Bill.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total value of $227,651.08.

BILL stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $297.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,322,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.67. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.19 and a 12 month high of $308.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -254.27 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILL. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,412,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765,853 shares during the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $225,525,000. Insight Holdings Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,879,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 2,827.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 821,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,442,000 after acquiring an additional 793,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,322,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.