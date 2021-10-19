BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Trading 5.5% Higher

BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF)’s share price traded up 5.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. 795 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Product area Board, Product area Paper, and Solutions & Other. The company offers kraft papers for medical equipment and food packaging sectors; and sack papers for making sacks.

