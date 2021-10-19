BinaryX (BNX) Price Reaches $73.32 on Exchanges

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded 12.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 19th. One BinaryX coin can currently be bought for $73.32 or 0.00114210 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BinaryX has a market cap of $134.30 million and $37.39 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001132 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00005848 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.03 or 0.00590398 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,449,775 coins and its circulating supply is 1,831,662 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BinaryX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BinaryX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BinaryX using one of the exchanges listed above.

