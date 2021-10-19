Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. FMR LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,184,000 after acquiring an additional 21,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $727.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $773.31 and its 200-day moving average is $683.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.85. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $507.22 and a 12-month high of $832.70.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $715.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.40 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 140.48%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.93, for a total value of $2,264,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,669 shares in the company, valued at $5,034,628.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.84, for a total value of $1,729,232.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,497 shares of company stock worth $4,939,591 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BIO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $735.00 to $930.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

