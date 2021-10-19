Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Position Boosted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 219.4% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BIIB shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $395.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.81.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $269.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

