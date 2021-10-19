Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.70.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

BHVN opened at $128.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average is $106.25. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $62.57 and a fifty-two week high of $151.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $92.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 858.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

