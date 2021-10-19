BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.13.

Shares of BLFS opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 693.62, a PEG ratio of 91.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.65. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $31.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.32 million. BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BioLife Solutions news, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $738,904.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 8,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total value of $403,830.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,015,454.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,694 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,492 in the last three months. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLFS. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BioLife Solutions by 113.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

