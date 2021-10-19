BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) Given “Buy” Rating at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BiomX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BiomX from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NYSEMKT:PHGE opened at $2.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.31.

BiomX (NYSEMKT:PHGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that BiomX will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other BiomX news, Director Lynne Marie Sullivan acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan Eitan Solomon acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 41,250 shares of company stock worth $165,000. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BiomX stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiomX Inc. (NYSEMKT:PHGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of BiomX at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

BiomX Company Profile

BiomX Inc, a clinical-stage microbiome company, develops products using natural and engineered phage technologies designed to target and kill specific harmful bacteria. It targets bacteria that affect the appearance of skin, as well as chronic diseases, such as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD), primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC), cystic fibrosis (CF), atopic dermatitis, and colorectal cancer (CRC).

