BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $141.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 374.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BTAI. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.43.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BTAI traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,708. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $67.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.69.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). On average, analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTAI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,054,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,495,000 after buying an additional 154,298 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 85.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 41.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.52% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.