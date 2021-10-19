Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS: BIREF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$9.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$11.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a $6.50 price target on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$6.25 to C$10.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/28/2021 – Birchcliff Energy was upgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$9.25 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – Birchcliff Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:BIREF traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 51,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,329. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.71. Birchcliff Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.06.

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $157.64 million during the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.0159 per share. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A.

