Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.39

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.39 and last traded at C$10.36, with a volume of 101036 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.18.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDT shares. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated a “$10.00” rating and issued a C$11.50 price target (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.82.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The company has a market cap of C$554.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$556.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$539.15 million.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is an increase from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.39%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

