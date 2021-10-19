Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.30

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.30 and traded as high as C$10.25. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 110,326 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$11.00 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares raised Bird Construction from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “$10.00” rating and set a C$11.50 price target (up previously from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction to C$11.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.82.

The company has a market cap of C$546.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.30.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$556.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$539.15 million.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

About Bird Construction (TSE:BDT)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

