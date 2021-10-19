BiShares (BISON) Price Hits $5.37

BiShares (CURRENCY:BISON) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One BiShares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00008373 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BiShares has traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar. BiShares has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $373,185.00 worth of BiShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00064018 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00067326 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00098416 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,988.14 or 0.99722127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.16 or 0.05914555 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00020652 BTC.

BiShares Profile

BiShares’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 360,334 coins. BiShares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

BiShares Coin Trading

