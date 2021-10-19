Bismuth Market Capitalization Achieves $3.40 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $289.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 36.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006158 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000096 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Bismuth

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 29,625,711 coins and its circulating supply is 22,475,670 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

