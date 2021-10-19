Bitcoin Atom Price Hits $0.13 on Major Exchanges (BCA)

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $2.40 million and approximately $106.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000026 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 284.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000037 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Atom

Bitcoin Atom is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Bitcoin Atom Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the exchanges listed above.

