Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.01 Billion

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a total market cap of $3.01 billion and $71,697.00 worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can now be bought for approximately $162.05 or 0.00257959 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,819.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $607.73 or 0.00967408 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.24 or 0.00269406 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00035588 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002493 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network will go through its semi-annual hard fork upgrade at 12:00 (UTC) on November 15, 2020 as scheduled and this page refers to the BCH version of the Bitcoin ABC developer team. There are two node schemes, Bitcoin ABC (BCHA) and Bitcoin Cash Node (BCHN). Currently, BCHN has support from most miners and holds dominance in the futures market. This is the third Bitcoin Cash fork, and while both implementations agree on a novel mining algorithm, supporters of Bitcoin ABC defend that a portion of the block reward (around 8%) should be distributed to the developer team, which would allegedly cause centralization to the development efforts, similar to other projects. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source) “

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

