Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Hits $0.0077 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 58.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $100,236.79 and approximately $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000049 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 26.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

