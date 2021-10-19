Bitcoin Interest (BCI) Price Reaches $0.0107 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $196,958.42 and approximately $173.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 33.7% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.52 or 0.00223642 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.51 or 0.00108270 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.82 or 0.00126139 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003357 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002587 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000321 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000140 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io . Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

