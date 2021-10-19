Bitcoin SV 24-Hour Volume Tops $221.82 Million (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 19th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for $170.19 or 0.00265973 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $3.21 billion and approximately $221.82 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63,987.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $615.58 or 0.00962034 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $171.09 or 0.00267379 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000905 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00035329 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 45.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000347 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (CRYPTO:BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,873,895 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

