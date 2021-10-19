BitcoinPoS Hits One Day Volume of $2,680.00 (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $2,680.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000379 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001392 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Profile

BitcoinPoS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 5,036,662 coins and its circulating supply is 4,825,208 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitcoinPoS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

