BitcoinZ Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 24.3% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market capitalization of $6.00 million and approximately $7,614.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.25 or 0.00228464 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.19 or 0.00106522 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.34 or 0.00122370 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003268 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

