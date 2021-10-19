BitCore (BTX) Trading 16.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 19th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $3.72 million and approximately $359,963.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000328 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,604.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,798.68 or 0.06067695 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $186.10 or 0.00297259 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $609.91 or 0.00974212 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.45 or 0.00083782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $254.41 or 0.00406370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.00 or 0.00271545 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.83 or 0.00260099 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004747 BTC.

About BitCore

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

