BitDAO (BIT) Price Tops $2.00 on Exchanges

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. BitDAO has a total market cap of $461.94 million and $42.88 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can now be bought for $2.00 or 0.00003124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitDAO has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.21 or 0.00064512 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.16 or 0.00067578 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00098717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,898.36 or 1.00040774 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,791.49 or 0.05936050 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00020786 BTC.

BitDAO Coin Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

Buying and Selling BitDAO

