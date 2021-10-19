Bitradio Achieves Market Cap of $101,455.15 (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $101,455.15 and $96.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010391 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004142 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.64 or 0.00438087 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,529,049 coins and its circulating supply is 10,529,045 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

