Bitzeny (ZNY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $176.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Bitzeny has a market cap of $242,347.14 and approximately $176.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 28.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $187.31 or 0.00291911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000495 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Bitzeny

ZNY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Buying and Selling Bitzeny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

