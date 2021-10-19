BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Cut to $55.00

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Stephens from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.93% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.36.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $37.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.86. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.03 million, a P/E ratio of -38.07, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.72% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $290.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.71 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 16.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,107,000 after acquiring an additional 68,138 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 70.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 22,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 8.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 279,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after buying an additional 21,387 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.