Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Acquired by Natixis

Natixis lifted its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Black Knight by 413.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Black Knight during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.02. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of Black Knight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, with a total value of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

