Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 638,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.41% of Black Knight worth $49,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 72.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares during the period. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 35.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 77,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 20,396 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 20.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,231 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 174,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

NYSE:BKI opened at $71.90 on Tuesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.56 and a 200-day moving average of $75.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

