BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Trading Up 9.6%

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) was up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.07 and last traded at $11.07. Approximately 573,042 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 32,251,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.18 and its 200-day moving average is $10.43. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.23.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 61.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other BlackBerry news, COO Thomas Eacobacci sold 109,994 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $1,106,539.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 281,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,817.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Mark George Wilson sold 3,722 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $34,986.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 350,525 shares of company stock worth $3,396,778 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 190,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 52,976 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 187,505 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,052,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 113,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.16% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

