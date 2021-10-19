BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the September 15th total of 108,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 140,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

DSU stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $11.51. 270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,119. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.30.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0605 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 258,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 30,288 shares during the period. Stolper Co boosted its stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 67,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $4,502,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 1,291,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,791,000 after purchasing an additional 78,678 shares during the period. 25.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

