BlackRock Inc. Acquires New Stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,848,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,290,000. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.19% of Agiliti as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $296,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter valued at $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

AGTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE AGTI opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Agiliti, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

