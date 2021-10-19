BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 138.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.14% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $63,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter worth $309,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after purchasing an additional 181,806 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,229,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,329,000 after purchasing an additional 117,004 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 978.1% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 234,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

RADI opened at $17.10 on Tuesday. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $18.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.83 million. On average, research analysts expect that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on RADI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

