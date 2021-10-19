BlackRock Inc. Raises Position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.27% of OptimizeRx worth $68,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 610,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,790,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 38,832 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 1.3% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 139,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 36,147.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 125,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after purchasing an additional 125,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 26.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 111,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,933.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,252 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,712. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $87.24 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 727.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.65 and a 200 day moving average of $59.17.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

OPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

