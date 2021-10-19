BlackRock Inc. Reduces Position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,450,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.84% of ViewRay worth $62,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRAY. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its position in ViewRay by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 14,774,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,270,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in ViewRay by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,200,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,922,000 after buying an additional 1,215,463 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,158,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ViewRay by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 529,903 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in ViewRay in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,290,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ViewRay alerts:

NASDAQ:VRAY opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $979.35 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.88. ViewRay, Inc. has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $7.49.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.11 million. ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 76.57% and a negative net margin of 189.42%. On average, research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen acquired 40,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $212,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ViewRay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ViewRay currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.92.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY).

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.