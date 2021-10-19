BlackRock Inc. Sells 50,009 Shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,998,322 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 50,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.68% of Motorcar Parts of America worth $67,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPAA. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 214.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America by 449.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPAA opened at $19.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.65. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.35 and a 52 week high of $26.42. The company has a market capitalization of $367.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. Motorcar Parts of America had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $149.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorcar Parts of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Rudolph J. Borneo sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $55,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc engages in manufacturing, remanufacturing, and distribution of automotive parts. Its products include starters, alternators, wheel hub assemblies and bearings, drums and rotors, brake pads and shoes, calipers, brake master cylinders, brake power boosters, and turbochargers.

