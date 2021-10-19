BlackRock Inc. Sells 614,866 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,588,897 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 614,866 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 11.17% of Dorian LPG worth $64,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 25.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 5,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 90.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,958 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.4% during the second quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 34,804 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total transaction of $64,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPG opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $510.26 million, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.20.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.26). Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $62.95 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 32.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Dorian LPG Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd. is a holding company which engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It focus on managing gas carriers and developing customer services. The firm also offers in-house commercial and technical management services to vessels in their fleet and vessels deployed in the Helios Pool.

