BlackRock Inc. Sells 98,907 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,983,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 98,907 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 15.66% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $66,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75,620 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after acquiring an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RYAM. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $7.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.39 million, a P/E ratio of 3.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 3.74. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.29 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $341.00 million for the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 7.65%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

