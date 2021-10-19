Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the September 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 424,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,769. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $23.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.86.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $38,180.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 21,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,071. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 8,100 shares of company stock worth $157,939.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 38,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 23,493 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust in the second quarter worth $224,000.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust is a newly organized, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with no operating history. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation.§ The Trust will invest primarily in equity securities issued by mid- and small-capitalization companies that BlackRock Advisors, LLC (the “Advisor”) believes have above-average earnings growth potential.

