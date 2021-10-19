Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Shares Up 6.7%

Blend Labs Inc (NYSE:BLND)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.13 and last traded at $14.00. 13,305 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 697,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLND. Truist started coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.76.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $32.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs Inc will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

Blend Labs Inc designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc is based in San Francisco, United States.

