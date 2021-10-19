BLOCKv (VEE) Trading Up 21.1% Over Last 7 Days

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. BLOCKv has a total market cap of $30.70 million and $18,123.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00040563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.61 or 0.00192176 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.29 or 0.00088953 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001580 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv (VEE) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410,782,890 coins. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io . The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv is a shared protocol for the blockchain developer stack. It enables the creation of smart digital objects (vAtoms) on different blockchains like Bitcoin, Ethereum and EON. vAtoms provide the holder with the all the advantages of cryptocurrency such as scarcity, ownership, and tradability, but can also take the form of collectibles, coupons, loyalty programs, gift cards, game items and much more, allowing users to own a virtual object much like you own a physical object. The V (VEE) token is an ERC20 token that powers all operations within the BLOCKv platform. “

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

