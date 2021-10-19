Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Stake Reduced by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.50% of Bloom Energy worth $22,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA now owns 61,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Bloom Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 49,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BE. Truist Securities began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upgraded Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.07.

In related news, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total transaction of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 7,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $153,837.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.96 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The company had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.