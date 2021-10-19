Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) to report $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.50. Bloomin’ Brands posted earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 566.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 251.96%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,895,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 328,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 8,835 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 7.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,229 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,196 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.01. 866,987 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824,138. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.17.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

