Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) Shares Up 1.7%

Blue Star Foods Corp (OTCMKTS:BSFC)’s share price shot up 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.83 and last traded at $7.83. 2,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 195% from the average session volume of 819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.44.

Blue Star Foods (OTCMKTS:BSFC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 million.

Blue Star Foods Corp. is an integrated ESG seafood company which processes, packages and sells seafood products. Blue Star Foods Corp. is based in Miami, Florida.

