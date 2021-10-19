Blue Whale EXchange (BWX) Price Tops $0.0255 on Top Exchanges

Blue Whale EXchange (CURRENCY:BWX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Blue Whale EXchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blue Whale EXchange has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $69,124.00 worth of Blue Whale EXchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blue Whale EXchange has traded 4.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00040680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00189513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00088687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Blue Whale EXchange Profile

Blue Whale EXchange (CRYPTO:BWX) is a coin. Blue Whale EXchange’s total supply is 64,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,367,950 coins. The official message board for Blue Whale EXchange is medium.com/blue-whale-foundation . Blue Whale EXchange’s official Twitter account is @BlueWhaleFdn . The official website for Blue Whale EXchange is www.bluewhale.foundation . The Reddit community for Blue Whale EXchange is /r/BlueWhaleFdn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluewhale is a decentralized ecosystem that provides freelancers around the world with the rights and benefits that were previously unavailable for them. “

Buying and Selling Blue Whale EXchange

