Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells $74,839.14 in Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) insider L. Becker Hewes sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $74,839.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock traded up $3.30 on Tuesday, reaching $102.52. 660,779 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,515. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 46.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 102,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,441,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,438,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,972,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,098,000 after purchasing an additional 473,445 shares in the last quarter. 98.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

