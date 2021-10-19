Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,565,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,714 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 9.50% of Blueprint Medicines worth $489,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $99.22 on Tuesday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.94.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 41.08%. The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.57 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Fouad Namouni sold 3,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $318,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ariel Hurley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $124,105.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,971.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,191 shares of company stock worth $5,546,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

