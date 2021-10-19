Bluzelle 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.27 Million (BLZ)

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Bluzelle has a market capitalization of $77.75 million and $11.27 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000393 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bluzelle has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00040713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00189803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00088702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Bluzelle Coin Profile

BLZ is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 308,774,563 coins. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bluzelle is bluzelle.com . Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle is a decentralized, scalable database service that aims to provide an effective data storage solution for the newly emerging blockchain ecosystem. It provides a solution to the scaling problems that developers of decentralized applications (dApps) face while using centralized infrastructure and traditional cloud-based databases. Bluzelle uses reliable ”swarm” technology, in which it stores tiny bits of data in groups of nodes or “swarms” which are distributed across the globe. Since this makes it independent of single data centres, Bluzelle’s scaling ability is limitless. Bluzelle adjusts the number of nodes and their location dynamically, reducing request time and improving overall performance. Bluzelle's swarm technology makes it extremely reliable as it redundantly stores pieces of data across the globe, eliminating a single point of failure. Since there are no data centres, Bluzelle’s resources are provided by network “producers”, who earn funds and pass on the savings to users. “

Bluzelle Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

