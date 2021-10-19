BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) Shares Sold by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,422 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 41,930 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $1,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in BOK Financial by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 5,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BOK Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. 39.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $94.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. BOK Financial Co. has a one year low of $55.12 and a one year high of $98.95.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $471.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.53 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 31.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other news, CEO Steven G. Bradshaw sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $856,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $750,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,450 shares of company stock worth $2,871,960 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BOKF. Zacks Investment Research raised BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Stephens decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut BOK Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOK Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.75.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.